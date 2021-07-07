Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $53.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

BBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. iA Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NYSE BBU opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.50%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

