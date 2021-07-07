Brokers Issue Forecasts for Herc Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Herc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.88. Herc has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $118.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $152,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $23,818,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $23,302,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 53.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after buying an additional 144,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.