Brokerages Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Target Price at $26.00

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHEF. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,704. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,741,924.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,571 shares of company stock worth $11,850,365. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,017,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after buying an additional 519,646 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after buying an additional 298,586 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after buying an additional 217,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 710,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 209,761 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

