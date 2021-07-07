Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Target Price at $39.07

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,093,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MP opened at $37.32 on Friday. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 169.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

