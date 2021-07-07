Brokerages Set Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

