Brokerages Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.90 Million

Brokerages expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce sales of $809.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $792.70 million to $820.40 million. TopBuild posted sales of $646.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.42.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $189.39 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $112.13 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $46,445,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $43,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.