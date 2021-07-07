Brokerages Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Announce $1.83 EPS

Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.73. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6,000%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PATK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

