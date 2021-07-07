Brokerages Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,896. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $457.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.37. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

