Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post sales of $5.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.79 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $39.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $117.32 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $146.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million.

KALA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of KALA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.96. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.