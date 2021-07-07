Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.0% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 20.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 124,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $827,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBCP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. 5,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $450.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.