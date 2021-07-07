Brokerages Expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of IMMR opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $253.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Immersion by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 1,197.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 505,956 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

