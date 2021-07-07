Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

FMNB opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $428.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth $164,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

