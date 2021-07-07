Brokerages Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce $50.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.90 million to $50.40 million. Cutera reported sales of $26.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $206.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $212.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.85 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $236.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cutera by 79.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 139,796 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.79. 205,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $868.61 million, a P/E ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

