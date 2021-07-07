Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.36. 8,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,356. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $91.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

