Brokerages Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. TriMas posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.84.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 155,729 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TriMas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,421,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

