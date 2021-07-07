Brokerages Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,435,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,808,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 117,894 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 69,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 33,083 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,876,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.