Brokerages Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report $3.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $1.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $14.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $16.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

IDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.92. 3,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,915. The stock has a market cap of $148.02 million, a P/E ratio of -198.75 and a beta of 1.87. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.