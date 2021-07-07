Brokerages Anticipate HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.28 Million

Brokerages predict that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will report $29.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.92 million and the lowest is $24.57 million. HEXO reported sales of $20.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $101.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.12 million to $111.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $175.54 million, with estimates ranging from $134.49 million to $224.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEXO traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 89,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,942. HEXO has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $745.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

