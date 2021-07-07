Brokerages Anticipate Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLTO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,192,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at $2,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,466. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22. Galecto has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

