Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02.

Shares of NYSE KOR opened at $2.76 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.