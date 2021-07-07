Brokerages Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMPS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Shares of CMPS opened at $37.35 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

