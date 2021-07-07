Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to announce sales of $231.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.60 million and the lowest is $216.80 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $187.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $974.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $993.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BE traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,204,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,524. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.