Brokerages Anticipate AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will report sales of $421.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.67 million and the highest is $424.20 million. AAR reported sales of $416.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AAR.

AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AAR by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,196. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.23 and a beta of 1.77. AAR has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $45.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

