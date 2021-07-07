Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $164.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.00. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.87 and a 52 week high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.