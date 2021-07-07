Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €77.21 ($90.83).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNR. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday.

FRA:BNR traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €78.82 ($92.73). The company had a trading volume of 280,954 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €76.79. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

