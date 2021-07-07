Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €77.21 ($90.83).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNR. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday.

FRA:BNR traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €78.82 ($92.73). The company had a trading volume of 280,954 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €76.79. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

