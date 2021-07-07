Brendan D. Malloy Sells 25,348 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 25,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $811,389.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.09. 604,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 802.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

