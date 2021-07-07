Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 109.20 ($1.43), with a volume of 3,401,866 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

