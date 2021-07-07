Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 451,814 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance makes up about 0.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.60.

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,420. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.20. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

