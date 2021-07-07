Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report $121.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.12 million and the lowest is $120.23 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $136.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $491.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.15 million to $493.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $515.80 million, with estimates ranging from $513.39 million to $518.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,895. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.