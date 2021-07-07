BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of BWAY opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $165.65 million, a P/E ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in BrainsWay by 45.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 498,707 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $9,163,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in BrainsWay by 131.4% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 555,779 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in BrainsWay by 135.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

