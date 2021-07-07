Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.92 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,917,000. Apple accounts for about 8.2% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 7,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 14.6% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 251,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 31,935 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 51.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 622,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $76,008,000 after buying an additional 212,692 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 43,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,091,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,362,000 after buying an additional 25,248 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.54. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

