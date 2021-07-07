BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPXXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BPER Banca in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on BPER Banca in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BPXXY stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. BPER Banca has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and SICAVs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

