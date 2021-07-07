Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,325 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $279.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.