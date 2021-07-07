Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$39.20. Boralex shares last traded at C$38.85, with a volume of 103,492 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB set a C$43.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 84.14.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.63%.

Boralex Company Profile (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

