Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

BYPLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

BYPLF remained flat at $$11.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

