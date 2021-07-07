Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOWFF. TD Securities increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.50 to C$42.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.79.

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.49. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.42 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 48.47%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

