BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNPQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

BNPQY stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 292,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.64%. On average, analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

