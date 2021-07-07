BMO Capital Markets Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $134.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $91.20 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.