Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Shares of NYSE:BVH traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 99,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dusty Tonkin acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $197,295.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,845 shares of company stock worth $299,495 over the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

