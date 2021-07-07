BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,925,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $154,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $199,000.

RMGCU stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,873. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

