BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 5.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:MAACU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,253. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

