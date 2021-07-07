BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,000,000 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $171,000.

Shares of SRNGU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 1,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,776. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

