BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NSTB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,610. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.