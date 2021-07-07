Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 349 ($4.56), with a volume of 68,821 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £284.82 million and a P/E ratio of 20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.36 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. This represents a yield of 5.62%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

