BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,054,485 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,332,907 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,054,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Exterran worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exterran by 198.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 479,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exterran by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Exterran by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 82,197 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter worth about $399,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO Andrew James Way acquired 20,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,472.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 8,600 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $34,916.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,146.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 748,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXTN opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67. Exterran Co. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

