BlackRock Inc. Sells 11,823 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,823 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEGH. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $417.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $74,816.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,180,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,757,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $174,584.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at $44,811,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,326 shares of company stock worth $4,320,821. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

