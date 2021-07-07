BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in BlackRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $892.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $864.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $895.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.