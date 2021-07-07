BlackRock Inc. Has $8.20 Million Position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623,386 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BEST were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BEST by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter valued at $3,774,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,041,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 794,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 136,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE BEST opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42. BEST Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.62). BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. BEST’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

