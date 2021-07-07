BlackRock Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 72,599.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.