BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLBC opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

